Hounds to Host Final Copa Night of the Season August 25th

August 18, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release







"Copa de la Diversión™" or "Fun Cup™" is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with local U.S. Hispanic communities. On "Copa" nights at Momentum Bank Ballpark, you'll see the RockHounds become their alternative identity, the Matamoscas de Midessa..or "flyswatters". The ballpark welcomes mariachi bands, dancing group Baile Folklorico Yolia, and local Hispanic driven businesses to the fiesta.

Your last chance to partake in the event in on Friday, August 25th as the playoff hungry Matamoscas take on the Frisco Queso (RoughRiders, Double-A Texas Rangers). We've teamed up with Rosa's Cafe to create an exclusive pink RockHounds jersey that we will be handing out to the first 1,000 fans in the ballpark. Additionally, ALL Matamoscas merchandise is 50% off for the rest of the season, which ends in September!

You don't want to miss out on this!

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.