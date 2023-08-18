Hooks Win Thriller, Snap Three-Game Skid

August 18, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Jordan Brewer, Chad Stevens, and C.J. Stubbs - the bottom third of Corpus Christi's lineup - each recorded two hits while combining for seven RBIs Friday night as the Hooks captured a back-and-forth ballgame vs. the Naturals, 9-8, before 5,598 fans at Whataburger Field.

Stubbs and Zach Dezenzo started the scoring with solo home runs. Stubbs' shot came with two outs in the third - a line drive to left that exited the bat at 109 miles per hour. Dezenzo's 10th home run of the year was a bolt at 107 miles per hour that landed over the Goodwill Zone in left field to lead off the fourth.

After trailing 1-0 and 3-2, CC managed to level the score in the fifth. Stevens coaxed a lead-off walk, stole second base and scampered home on a double by Stubbs into the right-field corner.

The Hooks then took a brief lead in the sixth as J.C. Correa drew a two-out walk before Brewer crushed a 398-foot home run to left field.

A pair of two-out RBI singles in the Naturals seventh evened the game at 5.

Corpus Christi responded by sending nine men to bat in the seventh. With two outs and the bases clear, Dezenzo notched a knock to start the rally. Following an error, Correa and Brewer teamed for back-to-back base hits for a 7-5 Corpus Christi lead. Stevens accounted for what proved to be the game-winning hit, a two-run double lined to the wall in left.

Cole McDonald retired the lone man he faced in the seventh to strand a pair. McDonald then spun a 1-2-3 eighth before surviving a Naturals rally in the ninth. Four singles and a two-base throwing error paved the way for three runs. McDonald struck out Luca Tresh, who doubled and homered earlier in the contest, to end the game, leaving the tying run at third base.

Aaron Brown struck out a personal best nine batters while scattered three runs (two earned), five hits and one walk in a five-inning start.

