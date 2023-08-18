Barnburner Goes Drillers' Way

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders and Tulsa Drillers combined for 14 runs over a two-inning stretch late in Friday's barnburner, with Tulsa winning 12-10 at Riders Field.

David Garcia's three-run home run in the sixth inning gave the RoughRiders (23-20, 54-57) a lead, as Frisco scored seven runs between the sixth and seventh innings. Tulsa (16-27, 57-55) tallied six runs in the seventh inning and tacked on one more run the next inning.

Jax Biggers brought Frisco within striking distance in the seventh with a three-run double. Biggers rifled his second hit of the night to right field to clear the bases and cut the deficit to one.

Ricky Vanasco (1-1) picked up the win against his former club, getting the final out of the seventh inning to strand Biggers as the tying run at second base. Vanasco then struck out the side in order in the eighth.

Aidan Anderson (0-3) pitched a hitless sixth inning for Frisco but allowed three batters to reach in the seventh. He exited with a two-run lead but all three runners came in to score after he left and he was charged with the loss.

Trevor Hauver went 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly. His two runs batted in added to his team-leading 12 RBIs this month.

Hauver put Frisco on the board in the first inning with an RBI double that scored Evan Carter. Aaron Zavala led off the second inning with a base hit, followed by Keyber Rodriguez reaching on a sacrifice bunt and error. They both scored on RBI groundouts by Garcia and Frainyer Chavez.

Hicks led off the sixth inning with a single and extended his streak of reaching base in all 29 home games he has played in. He has also reached in 25 of his last 27 games played.

Zavala scored three times, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Rodriguez walked twice and also scored three times.

With two games left in the series, Frisco's starter in the 7:05 p.m. Saturday game will be RHP Ryan Garcia (3-8, 6.75). Tulsa pitches RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-4, 4.25 ERA).

