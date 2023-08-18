Missions to Replace Fireworks with Drone Display for August 19th Game

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club will replace postgame fireworks for Saturday, August 19th due to dry conditions. Instead, a drone light show will take place following the game.

The drone display will come courtesy of local company Magic in the Sky and will occur shortly after the final out.

August 19th will serve as Star Wars Night with the Missions wearing custom Han Solo jerseys. The light show will be presented by the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information, call 210-675-PARK.

