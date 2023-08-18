Guerrero K's Eight in Third-Straight Win

Tyson Guerrero dominated the Corpus Christi Hooks (21-21, 54-57) in a 4-0 win for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (22-19, 51-59) on Thursday night. The series continues on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Guerrero earned his first win of the season thanks to 5.0 shutout innings. The southpaw gave up just one hit while striking out eight after a seven-strikeout performance in his last start.

The Naturals scored three run in the top of the fourth, highlighted by Tucker Bradley's first homer with the Naturals to make it a 3-0 game.

NWA scored another run in the top of the fifth while Beck Way and Anderson Paulino cleaned up the final four innings in the 4-0 victory. It was the fourth shutout win of the year and put the Naturals up 3-0 in the week-long series.

