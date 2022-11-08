Missions in the Show - 2022

SAN ANTONIO - After seeing 77 Missions alumni receive big league action in 2021, the 2022 season was no different. Throughout the illustrious history of the San Antonio Missions, legendary names like Mike Piazza, Joe Morgan and Brooks Robinson once called the Alamo City home. In recent years, players like Trea Turner, Corbin Burnes and Corey Kluber have demonstrated that Wolff Stadium is still helping to produce legendary talent.

During the 2022 season, 75 former Missions players made appearances in The Show across 28 teams. Only the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox made it through the season without a Missions player on their rosters. Five Missions players from the 2022 season made appearances in the big leagues while the other 70 can be traced back to the 2009 season.

Those five players from the 2022 Missions are: Michel Baez, Brandon Dixon, Dinelson Lamet, Adrian Morejon and Esteury Ruiz. Baez began his second stint in San Antonio on a rehab assignment and ended up making 13 appearances with the club. Dixon was added to San Diego's roster in September and joined the club for the National League Wild Card Series. Lamet was optioned from San Diego down to Triple-A and eventually to San Antonio. He was later acquired by Colorado and pitched in 19 games for the Rockies. Morejon appeared in five games during a rehab appearance before returning to the San Diego Padres. Lastly, Ruiz made his Major League debut with the Padres following his performance with the Missions and Triple-A El Paso. He also appeared in games for the Brewers after being dealt to Milwaukee at the Trade Deadline.

The Milwaukee Brewers had the most Missions alumni with a total of 14 players. The San Diego Padres, the parent club for the Missions, had 13 former Missions players make an appearance for the club this season.

Below is a list of the 75 former Missions that appeared in the big leagues in 2022. The players have been divided into two lists: Pitchers and Hitters.

*Pitchers (46) *

RHP Jason Adam: Tampa Bay Rays, 2017 San Antonio Missions

LHP Logan Allen: Cleveland Guardians/Baltimore Orioles, 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP R.J. Alvarez: New York Mets, 2014 San Antonio Missions

RHP Chase Anderson: Cincinnati Reds, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Pedro Avila: San Diego Padres, 2021 San Antonio Missions

RHP Michel Baez: San Diego Padres, 2018 & 2022 San Antonio Missions

RHP Luke Barker: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Jacob Barnes: Detroit Tigers/New York Yankees, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Anthony Bass: Toronto Blue Jays/Miami Marlins, 2011 San Antonio Missions

RHP David Bednar: Pittsburgh Pirates, 2018 San Antonio Missions (Postseason)

RHP Ronald Bolanos: Kansas City Royals, 2018 San Antonio Missions (Postseason)

RHP Corbin Burnes: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

LHP Jose Castillo: San Diego Padres, 2017 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Adam Cimber: Toronto Blue Jays, 2015-2017 San Antonio Missions

LHP Danny Coulombe: Minnesota Twins, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Enyel De Los Santos: Cleveland Guardians, 2017 San Antonio Missions

RHP Miguel Diaz: Detroit Tigers, 2018 San Antonio Missions

LHP Robbie Erlin: Los Angeles Dodgers, 2011-12 & 2014 San Antonio Missions

LHP MacKenzie Gore: San Diego Padres, 2021 San Antonio Missions

RHP Trevor Gott: Milwaukee Brewers, 2014 San Antonio Missions

RHP Javy Guerra: San Diego Padres/Tampa Bay Rays, 2017 & 2021 San Antonio Missions

RHP Adrian Houser: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Jay Jackson: Atlanta Braves, 2015 & 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Michael Kelly: Philadelphia Phillies, 2016 & 2017 San Antonio Missions

RHP Corey Kluber: Tampa Bay Rays, 2009 & 2010 San Antonio Missions

RHP Reiss Knehr: San Diego Padres, 2021 San Antonio Missions

RHP Dinelson Lamet: San Diego Padres/Colorado Rockies, 2016 & 2022 San Antonio Missions

LHP Eric Lauer: Milwaukee Brewers, 2017 San Antonio Missions

RHP Adrian Martinez: Oakland Athletics, 2021 San Antonio Missions

RHP Phil Maton: Houston Astros, 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Trevor Megill: Minnesota Twins, 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Miles Mikolas: St. Louis Cardinals, 2011 & 2012 San Antonio Missions

RHP Shelby Miller: San Francisco Giants, 2019 San Antonio Missions

LHP Adrian Morejon: San Diego Padres, 2022 San Antonio Missions

RHP Andres Munoz: Seattle Mariners, 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Chris Paddack: Minnesota Twins, 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Freddy Peralta: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Cal Quantrill: Cleveland Guardians, 2017 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Gerardo Reyes: Los Angeles Angels, 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Miguel Sanchez: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

LHP Drew Smyly: Chicago Cubs, 2019 San Antonio Missions

LHP Matt Strahm: Boston Red Sox, 2018 San Antonio Missions

LHP Brent Suter: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Rowan Wick: Chicago Cubs, 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Devin Williams: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Matt Wisler: Tampa Bay Rays, 2013 & 2014 San Antonio Missions

*Hitters (29) *

INF C.J. Abrams: Washington Nationals/San Diego Padres, 2021 San Antonio Missions

C Austin Allen: Oakland Athletics, 2016 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

OF Jose Azocar: San Diego Padres, 2021 San Antonio Missions

INF Matthew Batten: San Diego Padres, 2018 & 2021 San Antonio Missions

OF Franchy Cordero: Boston Red Sox, 2016 San Antonio Missions

OF Alex Dickerson: Atlanta Braves, 2014 San Antonio Missions

INF Brandon Dixon: San Diego Padres, 2022 San Antonio Missions

OF Mauricio Dubon: Houston Astros/San Francisco Giants, 2019 San Antonio Missions

INF Ty France: Seattle Mariners, 2017 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

OF Ben Gamel: Pittsburgh Pirates, 2019 San Antonio Missions

OF Trent Grisham: San Diego Padres, 2019 San Antonio Missions

INF Jake Hager: Arizona Diamondbacks, 2019 San Antonio Missions

C Austin Hedges: Cleveland Guardians, 2013 & 2014 San Antonio Missions

INF Keston Hiura: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

OF Travis Jankowski: Seattle Mariners/New York Mets, 2014 & 2015 San Antonio Missions

INF Owen Miler: Cleveland Guardians, 2018 San Antonio Missions (Postseason)

INF Josh Naylor: Cleveland Guardians, 2017 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

INF Jace Peterson: Milwaukee Brewers, 2014 San Antonio Missions

OF Hunter Renfroe: Milwaukee Brewers, 2014 & 2015 San Antonio Missions

DH Franmil Reyes: Chicago Cubs/Cleveland Guardians, 2017 San Antonio Missions

INF Eguy Rosario: San Diego Padres, 2021 San Antonio Missions

OF Esteury Ruiz: Milwaukee Brewers/San Diego Padres, 2021 & 2022 San Antonio Missions

INF Travis Shaw: Boston Red Sox, 2019 San Antonio Missions

INF Cory Spangenberg: St. Louis Cardinals, 2013-15 & 2019 San Antonio Missions

OF Jack Suwinski: Pittsburgh Pirates, 2021 San Antonio Missions

OF Tyrone Taylor: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

INF Trea Turner: Los Angeles Dodgers, 2015 San Antonio Missions

INF Luis Urias: Milwaukee Brewers, 2017 San Antonio Missions

INF Josh VanMeter: Pittsburgh Pirates, 2016 San Antonio Missions

Time will tell how many more players from the Alamo City will see their dreams come true in the big leagues. The 2023 minor league season will begin on April 6th. The Missions will begin the season on the road against the Tulsa Drillers. The first home game for San Antonio is currently scheduled for Tuesday, April 11th against the Frisco RoughRiders.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season will be the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2023 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. For more information on the upcoming season call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

