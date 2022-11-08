Goedert Wins Texas League Manager of the Year

FRISCO, Texas - After winning the 2022 Texas League Championship, Frisco RoughRiders skipper Jared Goedert earned the Texas League Manager of the Year Award.

Goedert, a native of Concordia, Kansas, finished up his second season as the Riders manager with a league crown. In his seventh season as part of the Rangers farm system, Goedert's Riders finished 74-63 and on top of the Texas League South Division overall, including a 38-30 record in the second half to clinch a postseason berth. Overall, in his two seasons at the helm in Frisco, Goedert is 138-117 (.541), placing him fourth all-time in franchise history for wins.

Goedert is the first RoughRiders manager to win the award since Jason Wood took it home in 2014 and he joins Scott Little (2008) and Dave Anderson (2007) as the fourth Frisco skipper to capture the honor.

The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history.

