Goedert Wins Texas League Manager of the Year
November 8, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - After winning the 2022 Texas League Championship, Frisco RoughRiders skipper Jared Goedert earned the Texas League Manager of the Year Award.
Goedert, a native of Concordia, Kansas, finished up his second season as the Riders manager with a league crown. In his seventh season as part of the Rangers farm system, Goedert's Riders finished 74-63 and on top of the Texas League South Division overall, including a 38-30 record in the second half to clinch a postseason berth. Overall, in his two seasons at the helm in Frisco, Goedert is 138-117 (.541), placing him fourth all-time in franchise history for wins.
Goedert is the first RoughRiders manager to win the award since Jason Wood took it home in 2014 and he joins Scott Little (2008) and Dave Anderson (2007) as the fourth Frisco skipper to capture the honor.
The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. Season tickets for the 2023 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from November 8, 2022
- Goedert Wins Texas League Manager of the Year - Frisco RoughRiders
- Missions in the Show - 2022 - San Antonio Missions
- A Super New Look: the Drillers Join Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond - Tulsa Drillers
- Dirden Named Texas League Postseason All-Star - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Moises Gomez Named Texas League MVP, Jordan Walker Named Top MLB Prospect, Both Named All-Stars - Springfield Cardinals
- 2022 Texas League All-Stars & League Awards Announced - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Four Wind Surge Players Named Texas League All-Stars - Wichita Wind Surge
- Springfield Cardinals Release 2023 Schedule - Springfield Cardinals
- Taylor Dollard Selected as TL Pitcher of the Year - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.