A Super New Look: the Drillers Join Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond
November 8, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
It's the moment you've all been waiting for, as Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond will be back at ONEOK Field for 2023! The season will be even more special as the Tulsa Drillers are unveiling a brand new, never-before-seen Marvel-inspired logo.
"Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" is an exciting three-year partnership between Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment. The Drillers are proud to be among the 96 teams featured across all four levels of Minor League Baseball!
As part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond series, Marvel animators have created a unique logo for all participating clubs.
Don't miss out next season as we feature popular Marvel Super Hero character appearances, Marvel-themed uniforms, and entertaining Marvel-themed activities and promotions for select games.
All merchandise, including 59Fifty's, will be available beginning on November 18.
Images from this story
|
Tulsa Drillers Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond logo
