Springfield Cardinals Release 2023 Schedule

Springfield, MO -- The Springfield Cardinals are excited to unveil their 2023 Schedule and Game Times, so mark your calendars and get ready for another fun-filled season of Springfield Cardinals Baseball!

The Cardinals open the 2023 season at home with a three-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) on Thursday, April 6th and will once again play a full 138-game schedule with 69 games at home and 69 games on the road.

The 2023 home schedule continues the league's popular Tuesday-Sunday six-game series format first implemented by Minor League Baseball in 2021 for the benefit of fans and players, with the exception being opening weekend against Wichita on April 6-8.

With 42 home games in the months of June, July and August, Cardinals fans will have tons of opportunities to enjoy beautiful Ozarks summer nights at the ballpark throughout the season. The home schedule extends through Sunday, Sept. 10, allowing fans and RED Access Members to spread out their visits to Hammons Field and enjoy more of the beautiful late summer weather.

*Returning fan-favorite Weekly Promotions include: *

-Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with $2 hot dogs and bratwursts every Tuesday

-Purina Woof Wednesday

-Thirsty Thursday with drink specials on all adult beverages all game long every Thursday

-Friday Fireworks

-Giveaways on Saturdays

-Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sundays and MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases every Sunday

RED Access Memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now! Experience ultimate flexibility, savings and value with a RED Access Membership today, starting with seats to 1-2 games per month, exclusive benefits and more for as low as $90.50 (plus tax). Visit SpringfieldCardinals.com for more on RED Access Memberships, our full 138-game schedule, to book a group outing and to discover even more 2022 ticket information.

