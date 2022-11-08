Taylor Dollard Selected as TL Pitcher of the Year

Taylor Dollard is the 2022 Texas League Pitcher of the Year as selected and announced today by Minor League Baseball. Dollard posted a 16-2 record with a 2.25 ERA over 144 innings pitched in 27 starts with Arkansas this season. His 16 victories led all of minor league baseball and were the most in the modern history of the Travelers franchise (since 1966) and the most since Don Bradey won 17 games in 1960. It also marked the most victories by a Texas League hurler since 2007. The previous Travelers pitcher to win TL Pitcher of the Year was Darren McCaughan in 2019.

"It's an honor to be selected, I wouldn't have been able to accomplish this season without the people around me," Dollard said. "We played hard everyday and had fun doing it. We had a special team top to bottom and everyone helped me succeed this year. This season will be one that I never forget!"

He led the league in several categories this season including wins, ERA, WHIP (0.95), innings and opponent batting average (.203). Dollard was the only Traveler named to the TL postseason All-Star team, earning the nod as the right-handed starting pitcher.

Dollard was drafted by the Mariners in the 5th round in 2020 out of Cal Poly. The 2022 campaign was his first at the Double-A level. He also earned accolades during the season taking home a league pitcher of the week award for April 25-May 1 and was the Mariners Minor League and Texas League Pitcher of the Month for June. Additionally, he received the Jamie Moyer Minor League Pitcher of the Year award for the Mariners organization.

