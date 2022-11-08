Four Wind Surge Players Named Texas League All-Stars

The Wichita Wind Surge continues a terrific 2022 season as four players were named Texas League All-Stars. Edouard Julien, Matt Wallner, Kody Funderburk, and Cody Laweryson were named by Minor League Baseball today. All individual awards were voted on by league field managers. The Wind Surge tied for the most recognitions in the Texas League.

Julien was named to the Texas League All-Star Team as the second baseman. He led the league in walks (96) and OBP (.441), was third in OPS (.931), and seventh in batting average (.300). Additionally, Julien led the Wind Surge in RBI (67) and was third in home runs (17).

Wallner was named to the Texas League All-Star team as one of three outfielders. He played in 78 games with Wichita prior to being promoted to Triple-A St Paul in July. The Wind Surge outfielder batted .299 and led the league with 64 RBI and was second with 21 home runs at the time of his promotion. He played in MLB Futures Game in July and finished the season as the Twins organization leader with 95 RBI and second with 27 home runs. Wallner made his MLB Debut in September.

Funderburk was named to the Texas League All-Star team as the left-handed starting pitcher. He finished the season with a 10-5 record in 32 games and a 2.94 ERA with 103 strikeouts. He was fourth in the Texas League and led the Wind Surge in wins.

Laweryson was named to the Texas League All-Star team as the relief pitcher. He spent half the season in Wichita and in 19 games, went 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA. He was 6-0 for the season with a 1.62 ERA in 35 games combining his time at Class A Cedar Rapids.

