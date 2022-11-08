Dirden Named Texas League Postseason All-Star

November 8, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks outfielder Justin Dirden is a 2022 Texas League Postseason All-Star, Minor League Baseball announced today.

Dirden batted .324 with 64 runs, 32 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 73 RBIs, and seven steals in 92 games with Corpus Christi. Despite earning an early-August promotion to Triple-A Sugar Land, the St. Louis native finished 2022 with a TL-best 1.027 OPS and .616 slugging percentage.

Dirden also ranked among the circuit standouts in average (2nd), on-base percentage (.411, 3rd), extra-base hits (57, 2nd), doubles (2nd), triples (3rd), and total bases (215, 10th).

The 25-year-old undrafted free agent was tabbed both the Houston Astros Minor League Player of the Month and Texas League Player of the Month for July, when he batted .412 with 18 runs, 15 extra-base hits, 19 RBIs and 10 walks to go along with a 1.241 OPS in 22 games. Dirden forged 11 multi-hit games in July, including a stretch of seven straight from the 10th through the 22nd.

Dirden earned TL Player of the Week honors July 25-31 after recording 11 hits in 19 at-bats over a six-game series at Amarillo. The .579 production included two doubles and two home runs.

A product of Southeast Missouri State, Dirden advanced to Sugar Land by batting .480 with 19 extra-base hits and 22 RBIs in his final 19 games as a Hook.

Adding in his 32 games with the Space Cowboys, Dirden finished the year with 40 doubles and 24 home runs. His 69 extra-base hits slotted fifth in Minor League Baseball.

2022 TEXAS LEAGUE POSTSEASON ALL-STARS

First Base: Leandro Cedeno | Amarillo Sod Poodles | Arizona D-Backs

Second Base: Edouard Julien | Wichita Wind Surge | Minnesota Twins

Shortstop: Blaze Alexander | Amarillo Sod Poodles | Arizona D-Backs

Third Base: Jordan Walker | Springfield Cardinals | St. Louis Cardinals

Catcher: Juan Centeno | Amarillo Sod Poodles | Arizona D-Backs

Outfield: Justin Dirden | Corpus Christi Hooks | Houston Astros

Outfield: Corbin Carroll | Amarillo Sod Poodles | Arizona D-Backs

Outfield: Matt Wallner | Wichita Wind Surge | Minnesota Twins

Designated Hitter: Moisés Gómez | Springfield Cardinals | St. Louis Cardinals

Right-Handed Starter: Taylor Dollard | Arkansas Travelers | Seattle Mariners

Left-Handed Starter: Kody Funderburk | Wichita Wind Surge | Minnesota Twins

Reliever: Cody Laweryson | Wichita Wind Surge | Minnesota Twins

Manager of the Year: Jared Goedert | Frisco RoughRiders | Texas Rangers

Most Valuable Player: Moisés Gómez | Springfield Cardinals | St. Louis Cardinals

Pitcher of the Year: Taylor Dollard | Arkansas Travelers | Seattle Mariners

Top MLB Prospect: Jordan Walker | Springfield Cardinals | St. Louis Cardinals

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from November 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.