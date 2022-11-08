Moises Gomez Named MVP, Jordan Walker Named Top MLB Prospect, Both Named All-Stars

Springfield, MO -- Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Springfield Cardinals OF Moises Gomez has been named the 2022 Texas League Most Valuable Player, becoming the fourth player in team history to capture the league's MVP/Player of the Year award. 3B/OF Jordan Walker was also named the Texas League's 2022 Top MLB Prospect, and both Gomez (OF) and Walker (3B) were selected as 2022 Texas League All-Stars.

Gomez, 24, had one of the most powerful seasons in Springfield Cardinals history and finished the season as the 2022 MiLB Home Run King, belting an incredible and league-leading 23 home runs in just 60 games throughout the first half of the season in Springfield while hitting .321 with 54 RBIs and 17 doubles as well. His 23 round-trippers are tied for 5th most in a single season in team history, and are the most ever hit in one half by a Springfield Cardinal. At the time of his promotion to AAA-Memphis on 6/28/22, Gomez led the league in homers, RBIs, slugging percentage (.705), OPS (1.106), extra-base hits (40) and total bases (158), while ranking among league leaders in batting average (4th, .321), OBP (7th, .401), doubles (t-6th, 17) and runs (5th, 53).

The Caracas, Venezuela native went on to slug 16 more home runs with AAA-Memphis through the second half of the season to lead all of Minor League Baseball with 39 total home runs in 2022, the first-ever Springfield Cardinal and just the second-ever St. Louis Cardinals farmhand to be crowned the MiLB Home Run King. Gomez's 39 round-trippers also broke the St. Louis Cardinals all-time single-season home run record for a Minor Leaguer.

He joins OF Dylan Carlson (2019), OF Oscar Taveras (2012) and 1B Matt Adams (2011) as Springfield Cardinals to win the Texas League MVP/Player of the Year Award. Currently ranked as the Cardinals #30 prospect by MLB.com, Gomez was added by the St. Louis Cardinals to their 40-Man Roster on Monday. Gomez was signed by St. Louis as a Minor League Free Agent on 11/5/21 after spending the first six seasons of his career in the Tampa Bay Rays organization from 2015-21.

Walker, 20, had one of the most complete and consistent offensive seasons of any player in the Texas League this year, despite opening the campaign as the youngest player in all of Double-A at just 19 years old. The Cardinals Top Prospect and #6 prospect in all of Minor League Baseball, Walker hit .306 with 19 home runs, 31 doubles and 68 RBIs in 119 games with Springfield.

He led the league with an impressive 100 runs scored this year, while ranking among league leaders in batting average (6th), hits (2nd, 141), total bases (2nd, 235), OPS (5th, .898), slugging percentage (3rd, .510), extra-base hits (4th, 53) and OBP (7th, .388). In addition to all the damage with the bat, he added 22 stolen bases, finishing the campaign just one long-ball shy of authoring Springfield's first-ever 20 HR/20 SB season in team history.

One of the brightest young stars in all of Minor League Baseball, the Stone Mountain, Georgia native was selected to the 2022 MLB All-Star Future's Game at Dodger Stadium during MLB All-Star Weekend and represented the Cardinals in the prestigious 2022 Arizona Fall League. He hit .290 with five homers (t-2nd in the league) and 13 RBIs in 19 games during the Fall League, earning a selection to the 2022 Fall Stars Game last Sunday. Walker was selected by St. Louis in the 1st round (21st overall) of the 2020 draft out of Decatur (GA) High School.

Gomez and Walker also headlined the 2022 Texas League Postseason All-Star selections, honoring the top player at each position in the league this year. Arkansas RHP Taylor Dollard was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Year, while Frisco Manager Jared Goedert was named the Manager of the Year.

