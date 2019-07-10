Miracle Squander Ninth Inning Lead, But Prevail In Extras

FORT MYERS, Fla. - After losing a four-run lead late, the Fort Myers Miracle scored a run in the bottom of the 12th inning to walk off over the Daytona Tortugas, 7-6, on Wednesday afternoon at Hammond Stadium.

After Daytona could not score in the top of the 12th, the Miracle put runners at first and second and one out in the bottom of the frame for Trey Cabbage. The Miracle outfielder bounced one to short where it was grabbed by Jose Garcia who went to second for the force. Gabriel Maciel never stopped running and scored after the ball was momentarily dropped by Alejo Lopez at second.

Daytona sent the game to extras by rallying from four runs down in the ninth. With two runs already in, Lorenzo Cedrola blooped a two-out, two-run single into right to tie the game at five.

The teams traded single runs in the 10th before each team failed to score in the 11th.

Leading 1-0 in the fifth, Royce Lewis launched a two-run home run to left. The Miracle shortstop has now homered in back-to-back games and is up to eight long balls on the year.

After Daytona cut into the Miracle lead in the eighth on a Cedrola single, Fort Myers struck for two runs in the bottom of the frame on a Cabbage two-run double.

Edwar Colina, the reigning Florida State League Pitcher of the Week, collected a no-decision. The right-hander struck out eight and did not walk a batter. Colina has not allowed a run over his last two starts (15 innings).

Calvin Faucher (2-2) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief.

The win snapped a three-game Fort Myers losing streak in which they were outscored 20-4.

The Miracle will look to earn a series split on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

