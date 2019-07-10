Dunedin Seeks 11th Straight Victory in Tampa

10TH STRAIGHT: Monday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, FL, Dunedin completed their 19th come-from-behind victory in 2019 with a 4-3 win over the Tampa Tarpons in 10 innings. RHP Jason Adam started and pitched two scoreless for Dunedin after being added to the roster earlier in the day from Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays cracked the scoreboard first in the top of the third when Steven Sensley's error at first allowed Kevin Vicuna to come around and score to give the Dunedin the 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the frame, Tampa scored the tying run off RHP Turner Larkins after a bases loaded walk was issued to Oswaldo Cabrera. In the bottom of the fourth, Pablo Olivares gave the Tarpons the lead with a two-run single. The game's score held at 3-1 until the seventh when Norberto Obeso and Jesus Navarro drove in the tying runs for the D-Jays with an RBI double and triple respectively. The contests went into an extra frame and in the top of the 10th, Navarro drove in Samad Taylor from third with a sacrifice fly to give Dunedin the 4-3 lead. RHP Brad Wilson struck out the side in the bottom of the inning to pick up the save.

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Blue Jays take on the Tampa Tarpons for games two and three of a four game series and the sixth game of an abbreviated seven game road trip that concludes on Thursday at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Dunedin comes in seeking their franchise record 10th consecutive win. Dating back to 2005, this current 10 game win streak is the longest such streak in a season. Following the victory last night, the D-Jays have registered the most wins (28) in the league since May 28th.

AGAINST THE TARPONS: Dunedin and Tampa play games two and three of a four game series and the 10th and 11th of 15 tilts between the two FSL North Division rivals in 2019. The Blue Jays have won six of the last seven and 11 of the last 13 games between the rivals since July 13th of 2018. In the past 14 games, 10 of the final scores have been seperated by two runs or less. Following the completion of the this four game set, the two teams will play a four game series on August 16th-18th at George M. Steinbrenner Field, including a doubleheader on the 17th. The series will also be an official home series for the D-Jays with all the game couting towards their official home record.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: Dunedin comes in having won a franchise high 10 straight, 11 of 13, 19 of 23, and 32 of their last 41 games dating back to May 22nd. The Blue Jays also possess the most wins in the league (28) since May 28th, and contain the best record (56-28) and Winning Percentage (.667) in the Florida State League coming into play tonight. Additionally, when the Blue Jays woke up this morning, they are holders of the best Winning Percentage up and down the entire Toronto organization and the second best in all of Advanced-A professional baseball trailing only Down East from the Carolina League.

