Demi Orimoloye June Player of the Month

July 10, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





DUNEDIN, FL - OF Demi Orimoloye was named the Uncle Ray's Florida State League Player of the Month for the month of June by Minor League Baseball. He won the award after hitting safely in 17 of 20 games while topping many hitting categories in the league highlighted by incredible performances in the last two weeks of the month. His .342 BA lead the league along with a .655 SLG, 1.051 OPS. The Ottawa, Canada native also drove in 21 runs, which tied the league lead with 3B Dylan Busby of the Bradenton Marauders, and he hit 5 home runs on the month.

Orimoloye was acquired by the Blue Jays in 2018 from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for OF Curtis Granderson . He was originally selected in the 4th round back in 2015 from St. Matthew Secondary School in Orleans, Ontario. The outfielder is the first Dunedin Blue Jays player to win the award since August of 2017 when 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the award, and are the only Canadian players to receive the honor. The other two members of the Blue Jays organization to win the award since its inception in 2011 aree 1B Bradley Jones and 1B Ryan McBroom, winning in 2017 and 2016 respectively. Past recipients from this year include, OF Trevor Larnach of the Fort Myers Miracle and OF Justin Toerner of the Palm Beach Cardinals.

