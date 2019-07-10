Daytona's Late Rally Not Enough in Extra-Inning Defeat

July 10, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - Despite a four-run rally to tie it in the ninth and taking a brief lead in the 10th, the Fort Myers Miracle came away with a walk-off, 5-4, win in 12 innings over the Daytona Tortugas on Wednesday afternoon at Hammond Stadium.

Trailing 5-1 entering the final frame, 1B Bruce Yari (1-5, R, HR, RBI) sparked a rally by smashing a solo home run into the bleachers in the right. The 24-year-old's sixth homer of the season drew Daytona (9-14, 44-44) to within three, 5-2.

The attack did not stop there, as C Hendrik Clementina (1-4, R, 3 SO) was plunked and RF Shard Munroe (0-4, R, BB, SO) walked to bring the tying run to the plate. With two out, 3B Yonathan Mendoza (2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI) cut the deficit to two, 5-3, by smashing an RBI double to left. CF Lorenzo Cedrola (2-3, 3 RBI) then delivered the game-tying blow. The speedy centerfielder plopped a base-hit into shallow right for a single. Both runners came home on the knock to tie the game up at five apiece.

In the 10th, both teams traded barbs. 2B Alejo López (2-6, RBI) gave the Tortugas a brief advantage with a run-producing single to right. Fort Myers (10-13, 49-40) was able to even the contest up at six courtesy of a bases-loaded walk to LF-RF Trey Cabbage (1-5, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, 2 SO).

The contest remained tied at six until the Miracle ended the marathon in the 12th. Cabbage hit a ground ball to short with runners at first and second and one out. Daytona got the force at second, but the ball was dropped on the transfer. PR-CF Gabriel Maciel (0-1, R) never stopped running from second base and scored on the error to give Fort Myers the walk-off win, 7-6.

SS Royce Lewis (2-5, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) was the catalyst early for the Miracle. In the first, the former No. 1 overall pick singled, stole second, and then scored on a pair of subsequent errors. Later on in the fifth, Lewis wallopped a two-run blast onto the berm in left - his eight of the year - to give Fort Myers a 3-0 edge.

A Cedrola RBI single in the top of the eighth got the Tortugas on the scoreboard and drew them within two, 3-1. Cabbage placed the Miracle in front by four, 5-1, in the bottom of the inning with a two-run double off the wall in right.

Neither starter received a decision on Wednesday. RHP Mac Sceroler (5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO) battled through five frames for Daytona, while RHP Edwar Colina (7.0 IP, 3 H, 8 SO) garnered a quality start for Fort Myers.

RHP Calvin Faucher (2.0 IP, SO) hurled two spotless innings of relief in the 11th and 12th to garner his second triumph for the Miracle. Even though he gave the team good length in relief, RHP Julio Pinto (2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, SO) suffered the blown save and his first defeat.

Daytona will go for the series win in the finale on Thursday, as RHP Austin Orewiler (5-7, 3.38 ERA) is projected to take the hill. Fort Myers is expected to send RHP Blayne Enlow (2-2, 1.95 ERA) - Minnesota's No. 8 farmhand per Baseball America - to the bump in the finale.

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:45 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:00 p.m. ET start at Hammond Stadium. Thursday evening's game can be heard on www.daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Following the road trip, the Tortugas will return home on Friday, July 12, to initiate a three-contest set against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. It will be another edition of the franchise's Best Dressed Friday series with special military appreciation uniforms - recognizing all branches of the armed forces - set to be worn by Tortugas' players and coaches. The jerseys will be auctioned off throughout the weekend. In addition, it will be another Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Kona Brewing at The Jack with buy-one, get-one Kona beer products and Bud Light from 5:30 p.m. until first pitch. Like all Friday night affairs, there will be a splendid Postgame Fireworks show following the final out.

