Taps & Tacos Thursday by Tijuana Flats on July 11th

Taps & Tacos Thursday by Tijuana Flats returns on July 11th to Spectrum Field with a doubleheader vs the Palm Beach Cardinals. Wednesday's game was suspended in the 4th inning due to rain, so gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. game completion on Thursday. A 7-inning game will follow.

Enjoy $3.50 24oz craft drafts in the left field beer garden with giant Connect-4 and Jenga. Don't miss the nachos and tacos from the T-Flats food cart! All other beverages in the ballpark are half-price on Thursday nights, including soda and bottled water.

Featured breweries on July 12th are Silverking Brewery, Brew Bus, Florida Ave, and Islamorada Beer Co.

All 24oz Craft Drafts $3.50 on Thursdays!

Featured Taps on July 11

Florida Ave. Brewing

*Passion of the Heights Pale Wheat Ale ABV 4.7%

*Lager ABV 4.9%

*Cucumber Berliner Weisse ABV 4%

Silverking Brewing Co.

*Strike Blonde Ale ABV: 5%

*Bonefish Amber Ale ABV: 5.9%

Brew Bus Brewing

*Last Stop West Coast Style American Pale Ale ABV 7.2%

*You're My Boy, Blue! All Natural BlueBerry Wheat Ale 5%

*Tangerine Splash Florida Tangerine Belgium Style Witbier ABV 5.2%

Islamorada Beer Company

*Sandbar Sunday American Wheat Ale ABV 4.75%

*Islamorada Ale ABV 5%

*Channel Marker IPA ABV 5.18%

