Minnesota Wild Recalls Five Players from Iowa

October 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Mitchell Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, Nick Swaney and Dominic Turgeon and defenseman Joe Hicketts from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Minnesota hosts the St. Louis Blues tonight at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. The Iowa Wild home opener at Wells Fargo Arena is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

