Six More Join Phantoms from Philadelphia

October 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - Six players have been assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Forwards Morgan Frost, Tyson Foerster, Isaac Ratcliffe and Linus Sandin as well as defenseman Linus Hogberg have been loaned to Lehigh Valley. Additionally, center Cal O'Reilly rejoins the Phantoms after participating in Flyers camp on a PTO (professional tryout).

Four players have been placed on waivers for purposes of being assigned to Lehigh Valley when eligible. Centers Connor Bunnaman, Gerry Mayhew and German Rubtsov as well as defenseman Adam Clendening are among the group currently on waivers.

Morgan Frost and Tyson Foerster are a pair of exciting prospects in this talented group. Both former Ontario Hockey League standouts were first-round selections of the Flyers in the NHL Entry Draft. Foerster was taked with the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 Draft while Frost was 27th overall in 2017.

Frost, 22, had a shoulder injury in just the second game of the season with the Flyers this past January and he missed the rest of the year. He has only played about one-and-a-half games since March of 2020. As a professional rookie in 2019-20 he scored 13-16-29 in 41 games for the Phantoms while also representing the team at the AHL All-Star Classic. He also played in 20 games for the Flyers that season scoring two goals with five assists.

Foerster, 19, had a strong professional debut season for the Phantoms in 2020-21 scoring 10-7-17 in just 24 games in-betwen injuries sustained at the beginning and at the end of the season.

Phantoms season tickets, partial season plans, and single-game tickets are on sale now. Reserve your seats today HERE

The 2021-2022 regular season at PPL Center will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour followed by the first Phantoms' home games of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 23-24.

The Phantoms open their preseason schedule on Wednesday, October 6 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Your first chance to see the Phantoms in person at PPL Center is on Saturday, October 9 in a preseason rematch against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.