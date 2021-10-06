IceHogs Unveil 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

The Rockford IceHogs today unveiled their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 hockey season.

This season's schedule features exciting, community-focused theme and appreciation nights, collectible giveaways, family-friendly start times, food and beverage specials and more with additional promotions and details to be announced throughout the season.

The IceHogs' 23rd season of hockey in the Stateline kicks off with Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations.

Join the IceHogs on Friday, Nov. 12 as they salute the men and women of our Armed Forces with Military Appreciation Night against the Chicago Wolves. Drop the gloves against cancer on the IceHogs' annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday. Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee featuring custom IceHogs jerseys and jersey auction supporting the SwedishAmerican Foundation.

A special evening every season, Autism Awareness Night presented by LawnCare by Walter, Inc. supporting the Autism Program of Easterseals returns on Saturday, Jan. 22 vs. Texas. On Saturday, Apr. 9, the IceHogs honor the Stateline's rich hockey history with Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night and their annual Jersey Auction Game presented by Insurance King supporting the Greg Lindmark Foundation against Tucson.

With the Holiday season quickly approaching, the IceHogs are thrilled to host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Henderson. Fans are invited to being new stuffed animals to the select game and after the IceHogs score their first goal, fans toss the stuffed animals onto the ice. The stuffed animals are collected and distributed throughout the community to children in need to help brighten their Holiday season.

Turnover the calendar and ring in 2022 with the IceHogs on New Year's Eve, Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago! Looking to add to your IceHogs memorabilia collection? The first 1,000 fans on Sunday, Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee receive an IceHogs trading card set presented by Gizmo's Sports Cards. Bring your four-legged fans and family to the IceHogs annual Pucks and Paws Night on Sunday, Apr. 10 vs. Tucson! The first 1,000 fans receive an exclusive IceHogs pet collar presented by Riverside Dental.

For the 2021-22 season, the IceHogs are bringing back their popular Player Designer Hat Series featuring custom lids from goaltender Collin Delia, team captain Garrett Mitchell and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Isaak Phillips. Be one of the first 1,500 fans to arrive at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Nov. 19 vs. Chicago to receive Delia's custom design featuring leather incorporated into the IceHogs logo. IceHogs Captain Garrett Mitchell pays tribute to our local first responders on First Responders Night on Friday, Jan. 21 vs. Texas with a unique crest and IceHogs logo and features his autograph under the bill and a special message from Garret on the inside stitching. Defenseman Isaak Phillips will showcase is exclusive design on Saturday, Mar. 26 vs. Manitoba.

The IceHogs are also excited to reveal that many fan-favorite weekly promotions are returning for the 2021-22 season including $2 Bud Light Fridays and $2 Taco Tuesdays! Kick off the weekend with $2 Bud Light or Budweiser during every Friday home game at BMO Harris Bank Center through the end of the second intermission. Spice up your Tuesday's at the BMO with $2 tacos and $5 craft beer! Join Bud Light for $2 brews and an exclusive Bucket Hat Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 10 vs. Henderson.

Wrap up the 2021-22 regular season and cheer on the IceHogs with a push to the postseason on Fan Appreciation Night on Sunday, Apr. 24 vs. Iowa.

