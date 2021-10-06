Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
October 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the following players were assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League:
Forwards: Andrei Altybarmakian, Brett Connolly, Jakub Pour, Lukas Reichel, Josiah Slavin and Michal Teply.
Defensemen: Louis Crevier, Michael Krutil and Isaak Phillips.
With these moves, the Blackhawks training camp roster currently stands at 36: 20 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders.
