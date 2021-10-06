Condors Host Stockton in Preseason Action Friday
October 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Stockton Heat in preseason action Friday at 6 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. Doors open at 5 p.m. Here are the five things you need to know for Friday's game:
ALL TICKETS ARE $15
All tickets for Friday's game are $15 and are available through AXS. Condors365 Members receive this game complimentary.
CONDORS365 MEMBERS MIXER
Welcome back Condors365 Members! Enjoy a pre-game mixer beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the all-new Alta Lounge (previously The Tap Room) with refreshments served
PRE-GAME COVID-19 TESTING
Atlas Urgent Care, the official Urgent Care of the Condors, will offer rapid COVID-19 testing beginning at 4:30 p.m. on the Plaza for $25. Free testing is available at their offices (results take 2-3 days) located at 5531 Business Park South, 93309 from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. Walk-ins are welcome or call for an appointment at 491-1900.
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS IN PLACE
Fans are asked to familiarize themselves with COVID-19 protocols prior to coming to Condorstown. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required for entry.
TRAINING CAMP HUB DRIVEN BY THREE-WAY CHEVROLET
For all the latest from training camp including videos, pictures, roster, and more head to the training camp hub driven by Three-Way Chevrolet.
TRAINING CAMP HUB
BECOME A CONDORS365 MEMBER AND ENJOY GREAT BENEFITS!
The 2021-22 season starts next week! Purchase your 2021-22 Condors365 Membership today and enjoy all the great benefits that come with being a Member of Condorstown! Click the button below to browse options and we will see you soon!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2021
- Condors Host Stockton in Preseason Action Friday - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Unveil 2021-22 Promotional Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Five Players from Iowa - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.