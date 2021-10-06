Panthers Recall Dalpe, Noel and Juulsen

October 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers have recalled forwards Zac Dalpe and Serron Noel and defenseman Noah Juulsen from Charlotte.

Florida has two more preseason games on its slate, facing off with the Tampa Bay Lightning on both Thursday and Saturday, before opening up the regular season on Oct. 14.

The Checkers, who opened their training camp on Tuesday, begin the regular season on the road in Hershey on Oct. 16.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.