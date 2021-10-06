Panthers Recall Dalpe, Noel and Juulsen
October 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers have recalled forwards Zac Dalpe and Serron Noel and defenseman Noah Juulsen from Charlotte.
Florida has two more preseason games on its slate, facing off with the Tampa Bay Lightning on both Thursday and Saturday, before opening up the regular season on Oct. 14.
The Checkers, who opened their training camp on Tuesday, begin the regular season on the road in Hershey on Oct. 16.
Check out the Charlotte Checkers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2021
- Six More Join Phantoms from Philadelphia - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Building an Identity on Day Two of Camp - Charlotte Checkers
- Blackhawks Assign Nine to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Recall Dalpe, Noel and Juulsen - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things to Watch in Abbotsford Canucks Training Camp - Abbotsford Canucks
- Riley Damiani and Rhett Gardner Loaned to Texas - Texas Stars
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game against Hartford Wolf Pack on October 6 - Providence Bruins
- Condors Host Stockton in Preseason Action Friday - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Unveil 2021-22 Promotional Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Five Players from Iowa - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.