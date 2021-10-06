Providence Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game against Hartford Wolf Pack on October 6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, October 6, the roster for the preseason game against the Hartford Wolf Pack on October 6 at 1 p.m. ET.

GAME ROSTER

Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Justin Brazeau, Jonathan Desbiens, Curtis Hall,

Keltie Jeri-Leon, Pascal Laberge, Ian McKinnon, Zach Senyshyn, Eduards Tralmaks,

Alex-Olivier Voyer, Lewis Zerter-Gossage

Defenseman: Johnny Coughlin, Connor Doherty, Jack Dougherty, Michael Kim, Andrew Peski, Nick Wolff

Goaltenders: Callum Booth, Kyle Keyser

