Riley Damiani and Rhett Gardner Loaned to Texas
October 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by two players. The Dallas training camp roster now stands at 32 players.
PLAYER STATUS
Riley Damiani Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Rhett Gardner Loaned to Texas (AHL)
