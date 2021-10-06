Riley Damiani and Rhett Gardner Loaned to Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by two players. The Dallas training camp roster now stands at 32 players.

PLAYER STATUS

Riley Damiani Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Rhett Gardner Loaned to Texas (AHL)

