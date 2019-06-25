Minnesota Wild Extends Qualifying Offers to Seven Players
June 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made qualifying offers to the following players: D Louis Belpedio, F Ryan Donato, C Joel Eriksson Ek, LW Kevin Fiala, D Carson Soucy, C Nico Sturm and D Hunter Warner.
The Wild did not make qualifying offers to the following restricted free agents: LW Pontus Aberg, D Michael Kapla, F Chase Lang and C Dante Salituro.
