Flames Provide Qualifying Offers to Eight Players
June 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that the following eight players have received qualifying offers from the club:
Sam Bennett (C/LW)
Spencer Foo (RW)
Ryan Lomberg (LW)
Andrew Mangiapane (LW)
Alan Quine (C)
David Rittich (G)
Matthew Tkachuk (LW)
Rinat Valiev (D)
The following players did not receive qualifying offers:
Josh Healey (D)
Curtis Lazar (RW)
Mason McDonald (G)
Brett Pollock (LW)
Kerby Rychel (LW)
Check out the Stockton Heat Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2019
- Flames Provide Qualifying Offers to Eight Players - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Sign Malone to One-Year AHL Contract - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Announce 2019 Development Camp Roster - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Qualify Seven Restricted Free Agents - Rochester Americans
- Chicago Acquires Calder Cup Champ Saarela in 4-Player Trade - Rockford IceHogs
- Chris Hajt Named Ontario Reign Assistant Coach - Ontario Reign
- Goloubef Re-Signs with the Senators - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.