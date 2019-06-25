Flames Provide Qualifying Offers to Eight Players

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that the following eight players have received qualifying offers from the club:

Sam Bennett (C/LW)

Spencer Foo (RW)

Ryan Lomberg (LW)

Andrew Mangiapane (LW)

Alan Quine (C)

David Rittich (G)

Matthew Tkachuk (LW)

Rinat Valiev (D)

The following players did not receive qualifying offers:

Josh Healey (D)

Curtis Lazar (RW)

Mason McDonald (G)

Brett Pollock (LW)

Kerby Rychel (LW)

