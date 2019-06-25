Blues Extend Qualifying Offers to Nine Restricted Free Agents

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The St. Louis Blues announced qualifying offers to nine restricted free agents on Tuesday.

Players that received qualifying offers are forwards Ivan Barbashev, Sammy Blais, Robby Fabbri, Zach Sanford and Oskar Sundqvist, defensemen Joel Edmundson and Mitch Reinke, and goaltenders Jordan Binnington and Ville Husso.

By extending qualifying offers, the Blues will retain player contract negotiation rights when free agency opens on July 1. Players that do not receive qualifying offers would become unrestricted free agents.

Reinke, Blais, Binnington, and Husso all played significant roles with the Rampage last season. Reinke appeared in all 76 games for the Rampage and led all rookie defensemen in scoring while being voted to the AHL's All-Rookie Team. Husso appeared in 27 games for the Rampage last season, and he was voted to the AHL All-Rookie Team following the 2017-18 campaign.

Blais and Binnington were both recalled from San Antonio during the season and contributed to the Blues' Stanley Cup championship. Binnington set an NHL rookie record with 16 playoff wins and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy. Blais had three points in 15 playoff games after posting eight goals and 18 points in 26 games with the Rampage last season.

Sanford and Fabbri briefly appeared with the Rampage in 2018-19. Sanford collected four goals and six points in seven AHL games, while Fabbri recorded a goal and an assist during a three-game rehab stint.

