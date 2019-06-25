Sabres Qualify Seven Restricted Free Agents
June 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has tendered a qualifying offer to the following restricted free agents:
Forwards Remi Elie, Zemgus Girgensons, Johan Larsson, Evan Rodrigues, C.J. Smith; defenseman Jake McCabe; goaltender Linus Ullmark.
