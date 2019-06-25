Sabres Qualify Seven Restricted Free Agents

BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has tendered a qualifying offer to the following restricted free agents:

Forwards Remi Elie, Zemgus Girgensons, Johan Larsson, Evan Rodrigues, C.J. Smith; defenseman Jake McCabe; goaltender Linus Ullmark.

