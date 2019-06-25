Amerks Sign Malone to One-Year AHL Contract

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Sean Malone on a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

Malone, 24, returns for his third season in Rochester after recording 13 points (4+9) in 38 games with the Amerks in 2018-19. During the 2017-18 campaign, his first year with the Amerks, the 6-foot-0, 190-pound forward tallied 22 points (12+10) in 73 games. His 12 goals ranked second among all Amerks rookies.

A native of West Seneca, New York, Malone has totaled 35 points (16+19) in 111 career contests over the two previous seasons with the Amerks while also adding a pair assists in three postseason games. Malone made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season for the Buffalo Sabres, who selected him in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Malone played four years at Harvard University (ECAC), where he produced 31 points (42+57) in 115 career games for the Crimson. As a senior, Malone finished third on the team with 42 points (18+24) and was named to the All-ECAC All-Tournament Team while helping the club earn an ECAC Championship.

