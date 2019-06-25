Sabres Announce 2019 Development Camp Roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team's roster for its annual summer development camp, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York from June 26 to 29.

The camp will feature current Sabres prospects, including all six players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft. Attendees will take part in both on-ice and off-ice workouts. All on-ice sessions will be held at Harborcenter.

On-ice sessions from June 26 to 28 are free and open to the public. Admittance will be on a first-come, first-served basis and not guaranteed. The French Connection Tournament, an intra-squad 3-on-3 tournament, will highlight the final day of camp on Saturday, June 29, beginning at 10:45 a.m. The tournament will be a ticketed event. Tickets will be made available exclusively for 2019-20 season ticket holders. Tickets are free and limited to two per account and will be limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The goals of the camp are to introduce prospective players to professional work habits and organizational standards. The players will have an opportunity to become familiar with the team and the resources available to them through the Sabres development staff and performance team.

The full schedule of on-ice workouts open to the public at Harborcenter is below. All times are subject to change and any updates will be posted at Sabres.com.

Wed., June 26

1 to 2 p.m.

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Thu., June 27

10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Fri., June 28

10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

12 to 1 p.m.

Sat., June 29

French Connection Tournament: 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

# FORWARD POS HT WT S HOMETOWN BIRTHDATE 2018-19 TEAM GP G A PTS PIM

74 Asplund, Rasmus C 5'11" 191 L Filipstad, Sweden Dec. 3, 1997 Rochester (AHL) 75 10 31 41 26

84 Cederqvist, Filip LW 6'1" 187 L Skara, Sweden Aug. 23, 2000 Växjö (SHL) 33 4 4 8 27

Växjö U20 (SuperElit) 26 14 18 32 12

75 Cooley, Eric RW 5'9" 175 R Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania May 5, 1998 Niagara (AHA) 41 9 18 27 23

79 Cozens, Dylan C 6'3" 185 R Whitehorse, Yukon Feb. 9, 2001 Lethbridge (WHL) 68 34 50 84 30

54 Davidsson, Marcus C 6'0" 191 L Stockholm, Sweden Nov. 18, 1998 Djurgårdens IF (SHL) 52 10 17 27 16

45 DiPietro, Dawson LW 5'11" 174 L Medina, Ohio Nov. 15, 1995 Western Michigan (NCHC) 33 9 14 23 28

59 Harper, Stephen C 6'3" 215 L Burlington, Ontario March 25, 1995 Acadia (AUS) 30 14 16 30 12

80 Huglen, Aaron RW 5'11" 166 R Roseau, Minnesota March 6, 2001 Fargo (USHL) 28 4 10 14 14

Roseau (Minn. HS) 24 17 35 52 33

94 Moretz, Caleb RW 5'10" 180 R Fairbanks, Alaska July 14, 1998 Flin Flon (SJHL) 45 21 30 51 81

81 Murray, Brett LW 6'4" 216 L Bolton, Ontario July 20, 1998 Youngstown (USHL) 62 41 35 76 35

52 Oglevie, Andrew C 5'10" 181 R Fullerton, California Feb. 16, 1995 Rochester (AHL) 28 5 5 10 2

41 Olofsson, Victor LW 5'11" 181 L Örnsköldsvik, Sweden July 18, 1995 Rochester (AHL) 66 30 33 63 12

Buffalo (NHL) 6 2 2 4 2

13 Olson, Kyle C 5'11 174 R Calgary, Alberta March 22, 1999 Tri-City (WHL) 62 21 49 70 112

95 Passolt, Josh LW 6'0" 181 L Hayward, Wisconsin Sept. 13, 1996 Western Michigan (NCHC) 36 16 18 34 14

73 Pekar, Matej C 6'0" 173 L Turnov, Czech Republic Feb. 2, 2000 Barrie (OHL) 33 14 22 36 38

93 Rousek, Lukas LW 5'11" 165 L Ostrov nad Oh?í, Czech Republic April 20, 1999 Sparta Praha (Extraliga) 34 4 5 9 4

Stadion Litomerice (1.liga) 16 7 8 15 4

Sparta Praha U19 (Czech U19) 3 1 9 10 0

27 Ruotsalainen, Arttu C 5'8" 181 L Oulu, Finland Oct. 29, 1997 Ilves (Liiga) 59 21 21 42 14

72 Thompson, Tage RW 6'6" 205 R Glendale, Arizona Oct. 30, 1997 Buffalo (NHL) 65 7 5 12 20

Rochester (AHL) 8 6 3 9 4

# DEFENSE POS HT WT S HOMETOWN BIRTHDATE 2018-19 TEAM GP G A PTS PIM

83 Baudry, Justin D 5'11" 185 L LaBroquerie, Manitoba Oct. 12, 1996 Bemidji State (WCHA) 38 9 22 31 34

Ontario (AHL) 2 0 1 1 0

70 Bisson, Tobie D 6'3" 194 L Rosmère, Quebec Feb. 1, 1997 Cincinnati (ECHL) 70 4 24 28 14

Rochester (AHL) 1 0 0 0 0

33 Borgen, William D 6'3" 196 R Moorhead, Minnesota Dec. 19, 1996 Rochester (AHL) 71 3 11 14 56

Buffalo (NHL) 4 0 0 0 0

78 Bryson, Jacob D 5'8" 178 L London, Ontario Nov. 18, 1997 Providence College (H-East) 42 4 24 28 8

82 Cronholm, Linus D 6'1" 172 L Malmo, Sweden July 3, 2000 IK Pantern (Allsvenskan) 36 2 9 11 20

Malmo U20 (SuperElit) 8 0 2 2 8

Malmo (SHL) 6 0 1 1 6

56 Fitzgerald, Casey D 5'11" 186 R North Reading, Massachusetts Feb. 25, 1997 Boston College (H-East) 39 2 12 14 26

Rochester (AHL) 4 1 2 3 0

44 Hickey, Brandon D 6'2" 198 L Edmonton, Alberta April 13, 1996 Rochester (AHL) 38 1 8 9 18

76 Johnson, Ryan D 6'0" 170 L Irvine, California July 24, 2001 Sioux Falls (USHL) 54 6 19 25 26

47 Kukkonen, Miska D 6'0" 198 R Jokioinen, Finland June 19, 2000 Tappara U20/Lukko U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga) 33 2 6 8 52

Tappara /Lukko (Liiga) 10 0 1 1 2

KeuPa HT/LeKi (Mestis) 2 0 0 0 12

58 Laaksonen, Oskari D 6'1" 165 R Tampere, Finland July 2, 1999 Ilves (Liiga) 46 3 21 24 36

86 Nyberg, Philip D 6'3" 189 R Karlskrona, Sweden April 27, 1997 UConn (H-East) 34 0 4 4 20

24 Pilut, Lawrence D 5'11" 187 L Tingsryd, Sweden Dec. 30, 1995 Buffalo (NHL) 33 1 5 6 20

Rochester (AHL) 30 4 22 26 14

85 Samuelsson, Mattias D 6'4" 193 L Philadelphia, Pennsylvania March 14, 2000 Western Michigan (NCHC) 35 5 7 12 37

61 Stephens, Devante D 6'2" 189 L Surrey, British Columbia Jan. 2, 1997 Cincinnati (ECHL) 69 8 17 25 59

Rochester (AHL) 1 0 0 0 2

67 Worge-Kreu, William D 6'6" 172 L Linköping, Sweden May 15, 2000 Linköping U20 (SuperElit) 24 0 3 3 36

36 Yoon, Bryan D 6'0" 181 R Parker, Colorado Jan. 27, 1998 Colorado College (NCHC) 41 3 23 26 19

# GOALTENDER POS HT WT C HOMETOWN BIRTHDATE 2018-19 TEAM GP W-L-OT SV% GAA

50 Hanson, Darion G 6'3" 181 L East Bethel, Minnesota May 19, 1997 Union College (ECAC) 28 13-10-5 .919 2.33

34 Johansson, Jonas G 6'5" 215 L Gävle, Sweden Sept. 19, 1995 Cincinnati (ECHL) 27 18-5-3 .908 2.60

Rochester (AHL) 5 4-1-0 .926 2.26

32 Lackey, Michael G 6'4" 215 L Washington, D.C. May 6, 1997 Harvard (ECAC) 26 14-8-3 .918 2.34

30 Portillo, Erik G 6'6" 209 L Gothenburg, Sweden Sept. 3, 2000 Frölunda U20 (SuperElit) 26 21-5-0 .931 1.99

50 Scheel, Adam G 6'3" 197 L Lakewood, Ohio May 1, 1999 North Dakota (NCHC) 26 13-10-3 .910 2.07

33 Welsh, Matthew G 5'11" 177 L Halifax, Nova Scotia July 13, 1999 Charlottetown (QMJHL) 56 32-24-0 .902 2.90

