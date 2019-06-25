Goloubef Re-Signs with the Senators

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club re-signed defenceman Cody Goloubef to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will carry an annual value of $800,000 in the National Hockey League and $425,000 in the American Hockey League.

Goloubef, 29, was acquired by the Senators from Boston in exchange for forward Paul Carey on Jan. 11. He split the 2018-19 campaign playing primarily in the AHL and registered 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) and 73 penalty minutes over 46 games with the Providence Bruins (Boston's AHL affiliate) and Belleville Senators. Goloubef played five NHL games with Ottawa during the 2018-19 season.

A native of Mississauga, Ont., Goloubef was selected in the second round (37th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. In 134 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, the Colorado Avalanche and the Senators, he has recorded 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) and 68 penalty minutes. He has also registered 122 points (34 goals, 88 assists) and 397 penalty minutes over 311 career AHL contests with the Springfield Falcons, Cleveland Monsters, San Antonio Rampage, Stockton Heat, Providence and Belleville.

Internationally, Goloubef most recently represented his native country when he helped Team Canada earn a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. He was also a member of Canada's gold medal-winning World Junior Championship team in 2009.

