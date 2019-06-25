Chris Hajt Named Ontario Reign Assistant Coach

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that Chris Hajt has been named as an assistant coach.

Hajt joins Jaroslav Modry as assistant coaches on Head Coach Mike Stothers' staff.

Hajt, 40 (July 5, 1978) returns to the Reign after two seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres. Hajt previously served as an assistant coach with Ontario from 2015-17 and with the Manchester Monarchs during the 2014-15 season, winning a Calder Cup championship in 2015. With Ontario, Hajt helped the Reign qualify for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2016.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has more than 10 years of coaching experience throughout his career. Hajt was a part of the OHL's Guelph Storm from 2008-14, as an assistant coach for six seasons and as the team's assistant general manager for one. Hajt helped lead the Storm to the 2014 OHL Championship and a second-place finish at the 2014 Memorial Cup.

As a player, Hajt skated in 582 career professional games across six leagues, including six games in the National Hockey League with the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals. The former blueliner appeared in 477 AHL games with Hamilton, Portland and Lowell and also had stints in the ECHL, DEL, Liiga and Serie A.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, in October 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

