Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids: Full Match Highlights: Darren Yapi Brace!
August 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video
Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 10, 2025
- Minnesota United Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Colorado Rapids - Minnesota United FC
- Clip Notes- A Queen City Sweep Completed - Charlotte FC
- CLTFC wins fifth straight MLS match; sweep Cincy in Queen City Derby - Charlotte FC
- Down to 10 Men, FC Cincinnati Succumbs to Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
- RSL Falls 2-1 at New York Red Bulls as Early Gozo Goal, Cabral PK Save Unable to Overcome Chaotic Ending - Real Salt Lake
- Darren Yapi Earns First MLS Brace in Road Victory over Minnesota United - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Third Short-Term Agreement for Match against Minnesota United - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Faces the LA Galaxy in Sunday Night Matchup at Dignity Health Sports Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- Preston Judd's stoppage-time goal propels Quakes to victory over second-place 'Caps - San Jose Earthquakes
- White scores his 100th career goal in setback - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Colorado Rapids
- Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids Preview
- MNUFC Hosts Full Day of Special Activities and Moments Before and After Colorado Rapids Game on Sunday
- Minnesota United Falls to Atlético de San Luis
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Luke Hille to Short-Term Agreement