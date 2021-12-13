Minnesota Reassigns Czuczman to Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Kevin Czuczman (CHUHRCH-man) to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Czuczman, 30 (1/9/91), owns one assist and 11 penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of London, Ontario, spent a majority of the 2020-21 season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and recorded four assists and 45 shots in 28 games. He also played in two games with Pittsburgh last season. The left-shot blueliner owns 125 points (24-101=125), 338 PIM and 768 shots on goal in 418 career AHL games with Bridgeport (2014-16), Manitoba (2016-17), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2017-21) and Iowa. Czuczman was originally signed as a free agent by the New York Islanders on Mar. 11, 2014. He made his NHL debut on Mar. 18, 2014 vs. the Wild and owns two assists in 15 career NHL games with the Islanders (2013-14) and Penguins (2020-21).

Czuczman was originally recalled by Minnesota on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, but did not appear in a game.

Iowa plays at home against the Milwaukee Admirals on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CT.

