Griffins Release Randy Gazzola from PTO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday released defenseman Randy Gazzola from his professional tryout.

Gazzola made his AHL debut on Dec. 10 when he logged a minus-one rating against the Manitoba Moose. The third-year pro skated in two games with the Griffins from Dec. 10-11 but did not register a penalty minute or point.

Gazzola will return to Toledo where he has totaled 12 points (1-11-12) and four penalty minutes through 10 games this season. Gazzola won the ECHL's Kelly Cup in 2020-21 with the Fort Wayne Komets, amassing career highs in games played (46) and assists (29). During his three-year career in the ECHL, Gazzola has posted 50 points (6-44-50) and 16 penalty minutes in 63 outings. The Thorold, Ontario, native also spent a season in Italy with Ritten in the Alps Hockey League, where he recorded 34 points (10-24-34) and 14 penalty minutes in 44 outings.

