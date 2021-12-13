Poturalski Named AHL Player of the Week Again

December 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that center Andrew Poturalski has been selected as the American Hockey League's Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Poturalski stacked up 10 points (3G, 7A) during Chicago's three-game sweep at Texas to become the first Wolves player to earn multiple Player of the Week honors in the same season since the organization joined the AHL in 2001.

The Wolves captain leads the 31-team league with 34 points - seven ahead of linemate C.J. Smith. His 22 assists stand four ahead of Springfield's Scott Perunovich and Toronto's Joseph Duszak while his 12 goals share the top spot with Abbotsford's Sheldon Dries and Rochester's Michael Mersch. He also ranks fifth in plus/minus rating with his +14.

The 27-year-old Williamsville, New York, native earned his first Player of the Week nod after recording nine points (4G, 5A) in three games Oct. 25-31. On the same day, Poturalski was honored as the league's Player of the Month for October as he stacked up 14 points (5G, 9A) in six games.

Poturalski and the Wolves are riding the team's first nine-game winning streak since the 2005-06 season as head coach Ryan Warsofsky's squad has gotten out to the fastest start (17-4-1-1) in franchise history.

After sweeping their five-game road trip, the Central Division-leading Wolves return home to face the second-place Manitoba Moose at 11 a.m. Thursday. Chicago then hosts the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. Saturday on Superhero Night. The first 5,000 fans to enter Allstate Arena receive a Wolves 2022 Wall Calendar courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions. To find the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.