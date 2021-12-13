Checkers Recall Luke Henman from Allen

After a quick stint in the ECHL Luke Henman is heading back to Charlotte, as the Checkers have recalled the forward from Allen.

Henman spent three games with the Americans and racked up six points (4g, 2a), including a hat trick in their game on Dec. 10.

The rookie now returns to Charlotte where he has posted one goal in 10 games this season.

Adding Henman back to the roster gives the Checkers 13 healthy options at forward heading into this four-game week.

