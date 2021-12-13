Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt to Syracuse Crunch

December 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Hugo Alnefelt to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Alnefelt, 20, has played in six games with the Crunch this season recording a 2-3-1 record with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .864 save percentage. He has also appeared in two games with Orlando posting 0-2-0 record with a 3.51 goals-against average and .886 save percentage. Last season, Alnefelt appeared in 22 games with HV71 of the SHL in Sweden, posting a 5-16-0 record to go along with a 3.16 goals-against average and .904 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound goaltender also represented Sweden at the 2021 World Junior Championships, posting a 2-2-0 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. He has represented Sweden at each of the past two World Junior Championships, winning the Bronze Medal in 2020 while posting five wins at the tournament.

The Lightning selected Alnefelt in the third round, 71st overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.