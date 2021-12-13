IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Feeling Warm and Fuzzy After Record-Setting Teddy Bear Toss; Travel to Texas this Weekend

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 2-1-0-0

Wednesday, Dec. 8 vs. Iowa

Defenseman Ian Mitchell registered three primary assists to help the Rockford IceHogs (9-8-1-1) fight back and prevail 4-3 in the shootout over the Iowa Wild (9-8-1-1) at BMO Harris Bank Center Wednesday evening. Recap & Highlights

Friday, Dec. 10 vs. Henderson

The Rockford IceHogs (9-9-1-1) generated multiple scoring chances in the opening minutes, but the Henderson Silver Knights (9-6-1-1) settled down and skated away with a 5-0 win at BMO Harris Bank Center Friday night. Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the shutout victory. Recap & Highlights

Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Henderson

Forward Carson Gicewicz scored the Teddy Bear Goal and defenseman Ian Mitchell added the game-winning marker early in the third period to send the Rockford IceHogs (10-9-1-1) over the Henderson Silver Knights (9-7-1-1) 2-1 on Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall. The IceHogs collected a record 4,753 stuffed animals to support Stateline families in need this Holiday season. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 10-9-1-1 (3rd Place, Central Division)

Home: 5-4-1-0

Away: 5-5-0-1

Last 10 Games: 6-3-0-1

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel, Alex Nylander (7)

Assists: Ian Mitchell (8)

Points: Lukas Reichel (12)

Penalty Minutes: Nicolas Beaudin (34)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly (4)

Power-Play Assists: Dylan McLaughlin (4)

Power-Play Points: Brett Connolly (6)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (2)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Lukas Reichel, Alex Nylander (2)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (4)

GAA: Cale Morris (1.64)

SPCT: Cale Morris (.919)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for 19th among AHL rookies with 12 points and is tied for sixth among first-year skaters with seven goals.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for second in the AHL with two shorthanded assists.

Forward Josiah Slavin, who is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, is tied for second in the AHL with two shorthanded goals.

Defenseman Nicolas Beaudin leads the IceHogs and is ninth among AHL defensemen with 34 penalty minutes.

IceHogs Notes

Hogs Feelin' Fluffy on Record-Setting Teddy Bear Toss at the BMO

The IceHogs collected a record 4,753 stuffed animals on Saturday during the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall at BMO Harris Bank Center. Forward Carson Gicewicez's goal with a minute to play in the first period sent the fur flying down to the ice. Over the seasons, the IceHogs have now collected over 50,000 stuffed animals to support local charities and Stateline families in need during the Holiday season. Recap & Highlights

Hogs Head South for the Winter Weekend

The IceHogs head South for the weekend as they battle the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar, Park, Texas on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

Eyes of Texas Are Upon You

The IceHogs and Stars continue their eight-game, head-to-head season series this Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. This will complete the first-four games of the series will all meetings so far taking place in the Lone Star State. The IceHogs will host the Stars at BMO Harris Bank Center the final four regular-season meetings on Jan. 21-22 and Feb. 26-27.

The IceHogs visited the Stars on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30, splitting the two-game set. The Stars picked up a 4-1 decision to open the season series, but the IceHogs responded with a 4-3 victory two nights later. Texas' Ben Gleason leads the series with three points (3A) while the IceHogs feature four skaters with two points each.

IceHogs are Firing Away

Before being recalled to the Chicago Blackhawks yesterday, forward Brett Connolly fired an IceHogs season single-game high eight shots on goal on Saturday vs. Henderson. Forward Cam Morrison was also fired up on Saturday and holds the second highest single-game shot total this season with six pucks on goal.

Since the start of December, the IceHogs have outshot their opponent in five of the last six games with a record of 4-2-0-0 after being outshot in 14 of the first 15 games to start the season.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $250!

This Week

IceHogs at Texas Stars

Friday, Dec. 17

7:00 p.m. CT

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, TX

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Third of eight meetings this season; 1-1-0-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs at Texas Stars

Saturday, Dec. 18

7:00 p.m. CT

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, TX

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fourth of eight meetings this season; final regular-season meeting in Texas

IceHogs vs. Milwaukee Admirals

IceHogs Winning Weekday

Tuesday, Dec. 21

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Tickets

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fourth of 12 meetings this season; 2-1-0-0 head-to-head record; final game before Holiday break

