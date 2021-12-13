St. Louis Blues Recall F Alexei Toropchenko from T-Birds
December 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed David Perron on Injured Reserve (IR) and Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) retroactive to Nov. 27. The Blues also placed Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn on IR, activated Tyler Bozak and Justin Faulk and recalled forward Alexei Toropchenko from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Toropchenko, 22, was originally drafted by the Blues in the fourth round, 113th overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. This season, the 6'3, 200-pound forward has collected nine points (five goals, four assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 22 games with the Thunderbirds.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2021
- Minnesota Reassigns Czuczman to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Dostal, Lettieri and Marotte Join Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Donovan Sebrango Heads to World Junior Championship - Grand Rapids Griffins
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Alexei Toropchenko from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Recall Luke Henman from Allen - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Release Randy Gazzola from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Chicago's Andrew Poturalski Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Poturalski Named AHL Player of the Week Again - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Feeling Warm and Fuzzy After Record-Setting Teddy Bear Toss; Travel to Texas this Weekend - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Devils Recall Studenic and Bahl - Utica Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Alexei Toropchenko from T-Birds
- T-Birds Fall in Wilkes-Barre to Penguins
- Springfield signs four players to professional tryouts
- Bruins Spoil T-Birds' Teddy Bear Toss Night with Victory
- Springfield signs F Nick Master, D Charlie Spetz to professional tryouts