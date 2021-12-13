St. Louis Blues Recall F Alexei Toropchenko from T-Birds

December 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed David Perron on Injured Reserve (IR) and Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) retroactive to Nov. 27. The Blues also placed Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn on IR, activated Tyler Bozak and Justin Faulk and recalled forward Alexei Toropchenko from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Toropchenko, 22, was originally drafted by the Blues in the fourth round, 113th overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. This season, the 6'3, 200-pound forward has collected nine points (five goals, four assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 22 games with the Thunderbirds.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.