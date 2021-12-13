Devils Recall Studenic and Bahl

Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Marian Studenic and defenseman Kevin Bahl have been recalled from the Utica Comets.

Studenic, 23, is a fifth-round draft pick of the Devils in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The Skalica, Slovakia native has skated in 13 games with the Comets scoring five goals and five assists for 10 points. Studenic dressed in five games for New Jersey this season without registering a point.

Bahl, 21, receives his first call-up of the season. The New Westminster, BC native is a second-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and has skated in 19 games with the Comets this season tallying two assists. Last season, Bahl played seven games for the Devils garnering two assists.

The Comets are back in action on the road against the Monsters when they play on Thursday, December 16th, and Friday December 17th, at 7:00 PM at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The Comets next home game takes place on New Year's Eve, December 31st with a 5:00 PM puck drop inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

