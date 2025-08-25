Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 24, 2025

Published on August 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Indiana Fever 97-84 and reached 30 wins on the season

They become the first team this season to reach 30 wins The Lynx have now tied their franchise record set last season in 2024 for most wins in a single season (30)

Napheesa Collier led the way in her first game back since August 2nd with 32 PTS, 9 REB & 2 STL

