Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 21, 2025
Published on August 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Dream overcome the No. 1 Lynx, 75-73, to secure their 23rd win of the season and move to the No. 2 seed
Allisha Gray: 27 PTS | 2 AST | 3 STL | 3 3PM Rhyne Howard: 16 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL
