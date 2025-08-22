Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 21, 2025

Published on August 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Dream overcome the No. 1 Lynx, 75-73, to secure their 23rd win of the season and move to the No. 2 seed

Allisha Gray: 27 PTS | 2 AST | 3 STL | 3 3PM Rhyne Howard: 16 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL

