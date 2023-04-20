Miner Delivers 43 Save Shutout in Utah's 3-0 Game 1 Victory

Boise, Idaho - Trent Miner saved all 43 shots and the Grizzlies goals from Dakota Raabe, Kyle Betts and Jordan Martel as they defeated the Idaho Steelheads 3-0 in game 1 of the Mountain Division semifinals best of 7 series at Idaho Central Arena.

Neither team scored in the first period as Idaho outshot Utah 15 to 8. Dakota Raabe got Utah on the board 16:07 into the second period on a rebound from a Cory Thomas shot. Utah led 1-0 after 2 frames. Kyle Betts made it 2-0 as he scored on a strange-looking play as the puck bounced off the top of the net and fell in the crease. Betts had 5 goals and 5 assists in 18 playoff games last season. Jordan Martel added an empty net goal 18:06 in to complete the scoring. Martel had 1 goal and 1 assist and was a +2 in Utah's game 1 victory.

Trent Miner now has a shutout in back-to-back games as he saved all 31 Tulsa shots in the regular season finale on April 15. Miner had 3 shutouts vs Idaho last season. It's his first professional playoff shutout. Miner is the Grizzlies all-time shutout king with 10. Idaho's Adam Scheel saved 21 of 23 in the loss.

Utah went 0 for 2 on the power play but were 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.

Game 2 of the best of 7 series is on Friday night at 7:10 pm at Idaho Central Arena. Utah has now won game 1 in 4 straight playoff series. Tickets for every Grizzlies home playoff game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Trent Miner (Utah) - 43 save shutout.

2. Dakota Raabe (Utah) - 1 goal, +1.

3. Jordan Martel (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 3 shots.

