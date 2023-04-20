Solar Bears Defenseman Chris Harpur Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Chris Harpur has signed a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, forward Bennett MacArthur has joined the Syracuse Crunch, Solar Bears Head Coach and General Manager Matt Carkner announced Thursday.

Harpur, 26, appeared in all 72 games this season with the Solar Bears, scoring 11 points (2g-9a). Over two seasons with the Solar Bears, The Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario native has skated in 82 games scoring two goals and 11 helpers.

Prior to his professional career, Harpur played at Niagara University from 2017-2022, captaining the Hockey Team in his final two seasons. His 161 games played is an all-time program record. In those 161 NCAA games, Harpur scored 10 goals and 48 assists while also racking up 204 penalty minutes.

Harpur played five seasons of junior hockey from 2013-2017 for the Niagara Falls Canucks of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) and in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for the Victoria Grizzlies and the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

MacArthur, 22, appeared in 53 games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring 28 points (10g-18a).

Prior to his professional career, the Summerside, Prince Edward Island native skated in 120 career QMJHL games, all with Acadie-Bathurst, scoring 78 goals and 51 assists.

MacArthur signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 1, 2022.

