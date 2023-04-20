Toledo's Lethemon Named 2022-23 Recipient of Nick Vitucci ECHL Goaltender of the Year Award

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that John Lethemon of the Toledo Walleye is the recipient of the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year award for 2022-23.

The Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The award is named in honor of Nick Vitucci, who was part of the first-ever induction class into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008. Vitucci enjoyed a 26-year association with the League, beginning in the inaugural season of 1988-89 when he backstopped the Carolina Thunderbirds to the Riley Cup title, the first of his ECHL-record five championships, and received the Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award.

Adam Scheel of Idaho finished second, followed by Idaho's Remi Poirier, Sebastian Cossa of Toledo and Newfoundland's Luke Cavallin.

The winner of the Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award will be announced on Friday.

Lethemon, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, went 18-1-3 in 26 appearances with the Walleye in 2022-23 with a 1.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .930 while finishing tied for second in the league with four shutouts.

He allowed two goals or less in 15 appearances and ended the season with a win in 14 consecutive decisions, which is the third longest streak in ECHL history.

Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year Award Winners

2022-23 John Lethemon, Toledo Walleye

2021-22 Francois Brassard, Jacksonville Icemen

2020-21 Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades

2019-20 Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads

2018-19 Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

2016-17 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

2015-16 Josh Robinson, Missouri Mavericks

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Jeff Jakaitis, Gwinnett Gladiators

2010-11 Gerald Coleman, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Todd Ford, South Carolina Stingrays

2008-09 Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Alaska Aces

2007-08 Anton Khudobin, Texas Wildcatters

2006-07 Adam Berkhoel, Dayton Bombers

2005-06 Matt Underhill, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Chris Madden, Florida Everblades/Long Beach Ice Dogs

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Alfie Michaud, Peoria Rivermen

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Marc Delorme, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Alain Morissette, Louisville RiverFrogs

1994-95 Chris Gordon, Huntington Blizzard

1993-94 Cory Cadden, Knoxville Cherokees

