Americans Fall Short in 3-2 Loss

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), dropped the second game of the playoffs 3-2 on Thursday night in Kansas City. The series is tied 1-1 and will resume next Monday night in Missouri.

Much like the Americans did last night, the Mavericks jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Cade Borchardt opened the scoring in the first period with a power play goal, his first of the postseason to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead after the first period.

Tristan Mullin continued the scoring in the second with another special teams goal, this time shorthanded, his second of the playoffs to give the Mavericks a 2-0 cushion. The Americans would answer before the period came to a close as Stefan Fournier deflected a shot past Shane Starrett on the power play to cut the lead in half. The Americans outshot Kansas City 11-10 in the second frame.

The Americans tied the game in the third period as Chad Butcher knocked one into the KC net for his first of the playoffs. The goal was reviewed for goaltender interference, but ruled a good goal and the game was even for the first time since 0-0. However, Kansas City struck back quickly. It took just 26 seconds to respond as AJ Vanderbeck cashed in for the go-ahead game winning goal, his first of the playoffs, as the Mavericks evened the series at 1-1.

Game 3 will be next Monday night in Kansas City with the series shifting to Allen a week from tomorrow.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Chad Costello: "It wasn't our best game tonight, but we fought back to tie it. Unfortunately, we gave it right back on the next shift. It was a bad break for us, but we will bounce back from this. We will be ready to go on Monday."

1. KC - C. Borchardt

2. KC - A. Vanderbeck

3. KC - T. Mullin

