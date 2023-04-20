Game Day Preview: Game 2 Is Tonight in KC, 7:05 PM

Zach Massicotte of the Allen Americans (left) tangles with the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks) Zach Massicotte of the Allen Americans (left) tangles with the Kansas City Mavericks

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play Game 2 the Kelly Cup Playoffs tonight in Kansas City. The Americans lead the series 1-0. Allen won Game 1 on Wednesday night 3-2, behind a 27-save performance from goaltender Kevin Mandolese.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Friday, April 28th, 7:05 PM CDT

Americans take Game 1: The Allen Americans beat the Kansas City Mavericks in Game 1, of their first round series of the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night. The Americans scored early and late in the first period. Colton Hargrove found the back of the net just over two minutes into the opening period, knocking one past Shane Starrett for his first of the playoffs. Jack Combs scored on the power play with one second left on the clock to put Allen up 2-0 after twenty minutes of play. Colton Hargrove scored his second of the night just 84 seconds into the second period to put the Americans up 3-0. That would be all they would need holding on for a 3-2 victory in Kansas City to take a 1-0 series lead.

Special Teams: The Americans power play is tied for first overall at 33.3 % early in the postseason. The Americans went 1-for-3 with the man advantage on Wednesday night. Their penalty kill is a perfect 1-for-1 at 100.0 %.

Rookie of the Year leading the pack : Rookie forward Hank Crone leads the ECHL in scoring through one game with three points (0 goals and 3 assists).

Mandolese gets the win in his Allen playoff debut: Goaltender Kevin Mandolese made his Americans playoff debut on Wednesday night stopping 27 of 29 Kansas City shots to get the win. He gave up two goals in a one minute and thirty-four second stretch and that was it for the night. Through one playoff start he has a 2,00 goals against average with a 0.931 save percentage.

Assist Leader:Rookie Hank Crone leads the league in assists through one game with three. He had the primary assist on Jack Combs first period power play goal.

On Top: Colton Hargrove leads the league in goals through one game with two (2 goals and 0 assists). Hargrove scored once on the power play and once even strength in Wednesday night's win. Hargrove broke the Americans single season record this year with 19 power play goals. Gary Steffes had the previous high with 18 in the 2014-2015 season.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Final Regular Season Stats

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-0

Away: 1-0

Overall: 1-0

Last 10: 1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (2) Colton Hargrove

Assists: (3) Hank Crone

Points: (3) Hank Crone

+/-: (+1) Kris Myllari and four others

PIM: (2) Zach Massicotte

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 0-1

Away: 0-0

Overall: 0-1

Last 10: 0-1

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (1) Tristan Mullin and Elias Rosen

Assists: (1) Cole Coskey and three others

Points: (1) Tristan Mullin and four others

+/-: (+1) Tristan Mullin and four others

PIM: (2) Theo Calvas and two others

Americans lead the best of seven series 1-0

Game 1, Americans 3 at Kansas City 2 Final

Game 2, Thursday, April 20th @ Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Game 3, Monday, April 24th @ Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Game 4, Friday, April 28th vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Game 5, Saturday, April 29th vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM (If necessary)

Game 6, Monday, May 1st vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM (If necessary)

Game 7, Wednesday, May 3rd, vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM (If necessary)

